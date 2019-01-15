Triebs, Mary Ellen Age 70 of Elroy

Mary Ellen Triebs, age 70 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019.

She was born on February 16, 1948, to Ervin and Marie (Lewerenz) Leatherberry. She was raised on the family farm; she worked in the fields, helping with crops, and met Vernon Triebs while hauling milk to the Elroy Creamery in 1965. She graduated from the Royall High School in 1966.

On July 30, 1966 she married Vernon Triebs. She was blessed with three children, Audrey (’68), Allan (’71), and David (’73). Mary’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and loved to bake and crochet. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children, Audrey Thurn of Rhinelander, Allan (Teresa) Triebs of Elroy and David Triebs of Selden, New York; her grandchildren, Stephanie Reisnour, Tony (Xian) Reisnour, Shawn Triebs and Karissa Thurn; sister, Janice Friske of New Lisbon; brother, Lester (Lynn) Leatherberry of Elroy; brother-in-law, Donald Triebs of Elroy and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; her beloved husband, Vernon; Pepper; and many other loved ones.

Mary Ellen worked at the bakery, provided child care in her home, was a Pharmacy tech at Elroy Pharmacy and Walgreens, an account team clerk at Bank of Mauston, and an accounting clerk at C&C Liquidators. After retirement she enjoyed her many hobbies: cooking/baking, crocheting, scrapbooking/stamping, photography, and cultivating house plants. Mary Ellen expanded her love of cooking/baking and left a legacy of family recipes created and shared her cookbook with family and friends. Mary Ellen was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wonewoc and came to know her Savior personally through daily study and prayer.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, with Rev. Peter Snyder officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or to the National Lymphedema Network. Website is https://lymphnet.kindful.com/

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.