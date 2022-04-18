Tribal officials applaud plan to change derogatory names for 28 places in Wisconsin, calling the move 'long overdue.'
The federal government plans to change the derogatory names of places in Wisconsin, but some question why it took so long.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Union wants a judge to throw out a finding that Republican fake electors from Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM
The union argues a member of the state Elections Commission should not have heard the case because he was among those targeted in the complaint.
Tommy Thompson won't launch a fifth campaign for Wisconsin governor
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2022 at 5:36 PM
Thompson, 80, had been considering the idea for months as he stepped down from his role leading the University of Wisconsin System.
Three downtown Green Bay bridges to temporarily close this week for spring cleaning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM
Access to area businesses and homes will be maintained during the closures, but drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes.
AG Josh Kaul says Republican opponent Eric Toney needs to admit errors by his office in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The two politicians are fighting over a case in which a nine-time felon was out on $500 bail when he killed a firefighter during a police shootout.
Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts legislative maps drawn by Republicans
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2022 at 7:35 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling came three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out election maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson raised $7.1 million in campaign cash during the first...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson announced his run for re-election in January and faces a tough battle in a state narrowly won by Joe Biden in 2020.
A rare liver disease nearly cost a Neenah baby her life. She celebrated her first...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 16, 2022 at 4:55 AM
Kendra and Travis Huss cast a nationwide net to find a liver donor for their baby girl. They ended up finding the right match much closer to home.
In March, people who are fully vaccinated contracted COVID-19 about as much as those not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2022 at 2:14 AM
People not fully vaccinated were diagnosed with COVID-19 at a rate 1.1 times higher than people who were fully vaccinated.
