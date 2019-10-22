Trial testimony: Krista Sypher said if she went missing, husband would be prime suspect
Corey Kitowski said he was in love with Krista Sypher. He said they ended their affair and remained friends, but she still feared her husband.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Republicans will end legislative session on guns as soon as it begins, Fitzgerald says7 hours ago
- Chances of seeing Halley’s Comet fireballs slim on Tuesday in Wisconsin; better odds...8 hours ago
- The beauty of Wisconsin autumns as seen by our readers8 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster10 hours ago
- State Milk Production Rebounds After Recent Drops12 hours ago
- Crop Report: Frustrations Rise Amid Harvest Delays12 hours ago
- Clark County FTD Launches Social Media Pages12 hours ago
- Scientists discover new virus affecting Wisconsin bald eagle population1 day ago
- Baraboo Man Faces 4th Offense OWI1 day ago
- Sparta Man Attacks Volunteer Haunters at Haunted House1 day ago
- GOP leaders pan Evers’ call for gun violence special session1 day ago
- Rodgers career best game leads Packers past Raiders2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.