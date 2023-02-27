Trial set to begin Monday for Green Bay man accused of killing man to whom he owed $80,000 for drugs
Pedro Arnaldo Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse for the death of Jason Mendez-Ramos.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Both sides of the abortion debate gear up for a pitched battle in Wisconsin's Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM
Abortion is sure to take center stage in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race, one of the most watched political contests in the country this year.
-
Evers hopes to address 'forever chemicals,' conserve land, protect the Great Lakes in his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Besides money to find and fix PFAS contamination, there are plans for state parks, Great Lakes erosion, conservation, farming and climate change.
-
Trial set to begin Monday for Green Bay man accused of killing man to whom he owed...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Pedro Arnaldo Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse for the death of Jason Mendez-Ramos.
-
'A stark invasion of privacy': Green Bay court hearing on Thursday to determine if...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2023 at 11:05 AM
City official insist cameras, recorders installed in City Hall's lower floors are 'lawful.' But Chris Wery, Sen. Andre Jacque, others raise concerns
-
Practical Obedience in Ashwaubenon offers custom dog training, solving practical problems
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2023 at 1:09 AM
When the pandemic hit, Practical Obedience owner lease space for those who were cautious about visiting in close spaces.
-
WIAA GIRLS Basketball Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday Night
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:43 PM
-
Miller, Bernard “Bud” age 91 of Rural Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM
-
Stevens, Charles E. Age 82 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:23 PM
-
Steen, David M. Age 77 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2023 at 10:22 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.