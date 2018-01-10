Trial ordered for Stanley man in fatal OWI crash with tractor
NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) – A judge Wednesday ordered a trial for 32-year-old Stanley man accused of driving drunk in a fatal crash with a farm tractor, according to online Clark County court records.
Source: WAOW.com
