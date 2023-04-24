Trial of former Baird Elementary teacher charged with 5 counts of child sexual assault starts Monday
David Villareal worked as a second-grade teacher at Baird Elementary in the Green Bay School District. He was arrested in April 2021.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Here's what Supreme Court's ruling on mifepristone means for Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM
The court's ruling keeps mifepristone available for miscarriage management in Wisconsin, while having limited impact on medication abortions due to existing state laws.
-
Trial of former Baird Elementary teacher charged with 5 counts of child sexual assault...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM
David Villareal worked as a second-grade teacher at Baird Elementary in the Green Bay School District. He was arrested in April 2021.
-
Nelson, Calvin “Callie” Lyle Age 79 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM
-
Northern lights put on spectacular show in rural Northeastern Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2023 at 3:04 PM
Did you see the aurora borealis last night? The Northern lights put on a spectacular show for Northeastern Wisconsinites.
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM
-
New Lisbon Avoids Slow Start to Take Down Wonewoc-Center in SBC Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM
-
Abused by 3 Norbertine priests as a child, he's breaking his silence a half century later
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2023 at 12:56 PM
Mike Bielmeier was recently named as a victim of clergy abuse in the latest DOJ report. After 55 years of silence, he's ready to fight back.
-
With the need for nurses at crisis level, new apprentice program launches in Madison
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2023 at 10:04 AM
The program is designed specifically to support racially, ethnically and socio-economically diverse healthcare personnel.
-
Federal government sides with Lac du Flambeau tribe over roads as dispute triggers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM
The latest in the ongoing dispute over four roads on the Lac du Flambeau reservation has the federal government siding with the tribe in court.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.