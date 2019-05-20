Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Cemetery Vandalism

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the damage done by vandals at the Fagerness Lutheran Church Cemetery in Blair. Investigators say somebody drove a vehicle through the cemetery, hitting several headstones. The damage was done in the early morning hours of May 12th. Authorities haven’t said if they have any suspects and they are hoping someone from the general public can help identify who did it.

Source: WRJC.com





