Tremelling, Ricky L. “Flash” Age 56 of New Lisbon
Ricky L. “Flash” Tremelling age 56 of New Lisbon, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, WI. Ricky was the son of Gerald E. and Shirley M. (Glenn) Tremelling and was born on July 26, 1965 in Tomah, WI. Ricky graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1984. Ricky worked for Walkers Manufacturing in New Lisbon for 15 years prior to his motorcycle accident that left him disabled.
Ricky loved riding his motorcycle and making several trips to Sturgis, SD, four- wheeling and hunting. He enjoyed watching WWE, the Green Bay Packers, and always enjoyed his Busch Lite beer.
He is survived by his brother Gary (Sharon) Tremelling of Lake Delton, sister Susan Tremelling of New Lisbon, brother Jeffy (Loudres) Tremelling of Mauston, many nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Robin Diaz.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. A private family burial will take place at a later date in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
