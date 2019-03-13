Treinen named news director for USA TODAY NETWORK – Central Wisconsin
Mark Treinen will succeed Robert Zizzo as news director for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, as well as other USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin sites.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
