Travel expenses are hitting record highs since the beginning of the year. Here's why, and what travelers can do to save money on flights
The costs of domestic airfare has reached record highs since the start of the year. Why is traveling so expensive right now and how can travelers save money.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
28 site names that slur Indigenous women are being removed in Wisconsin. Here's what's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM
A task force has come up with five alternative names for each of the 28 places in Wisconsin with "sq--w" in their title. Its work won't end there.
-
Bice: Tim Michels rails against illegal immigration but says he didn't know his group...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM
Tim Michels was president of the board of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association when its lobbyists fought an anti-immigration bill.
-
Travel expenses are hitting record highs since the beginning of the year. Here's why, and...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 12, 2022 at 11:02 AM
The costs of domestic airfare has reached record highs since the start of the year. Why is traveling so expensive right now and how can travelers save money.
-
Tony Evers raises $10.1 million so far in 2022, setting the stage for an expensive...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Evers will likely face either former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch or Tim Michels, who co-owns Michels Corp., in the November general election.
-
Green Bay businesses create 50+ scholarships, with free tuition, housing, for NWTC...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Xometry and the Green Bay Chamber will offer 50 scholarships for NWTC manufacturing students this year and in 2023-24 school years.
-
Appointment of Marilynn Malerba as first Indigenous US treasurer draws support from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin say the appointment of Marilynn Malerba to US treasurer solidifies representation in one of the country's highest offices.
-
What's in store for Green Bay area in 2022? Hy-Vee, apartments, hotels, restaurants and a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM
From Hy-Vee to housing, there's a lot of development happening in the Green Bay area. Here's what's coming.
-
Here's what you should know about Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin's lieutenant governor vying...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2022 at 1:32 AM
Barnes is a young progressive running against Republican Ron Johnson for U.S Senate and would be Wisconsin's first Black senator if elected.
-
Facing 'aggressive' cancer, former UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank steps away from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2022 at 12:57 AM
Blank, 66, announced the news Monday, the same day she was slated to take the helm of Northwestern University. She did not specify the type of cancer.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.