Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary-designee Craig Thompson today announced more than $160 million in transportation aid for local governments as part of the governor’s 2019-21 biennial budget. Local governments will receive quarterly payments this week totaling $160,249,246

The local assistance increase is part of more than $465 million in new funding for transportation projects included in the governor’s 2019-2020 state budget, the largest dedication of new, ongoing revenue to the transportation fund in a generation.

For calendar year 2020, local governments will receive more than $505 million in general transportation aids financial assistance to support transportation related projects. This is a ten percent increase over calendar year 2019 allocations.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.