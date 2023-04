Transgender candidate elected to Madison Common Council

A transgender woman has been elected to office in Wisconsin for the first time. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford was elected to Madison’s city council in a tight race. She won by 54 votes. Martinez Rutherford says she decided to run for city council last November after seeing what she called a rise in transphobia spread across […] Source: WRN.com







