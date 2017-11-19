TransCanada sends more crews to Keystone pipeline leak

AMHERST, S.D. (AP) — TransCanada Corp. says the company has sent additional crews and equipment to the site of a 210,000-gallon oil spill from its Keystone pipeline in South Dakota.

