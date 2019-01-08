Tralmer, Steve R. Age 55 of Tomah

Steve R. Tralmer a lifelong resident of Tomah passed Friday, January 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Steve was born May 30, 1953, to Ronald and Darlene (Butterfuss) Tralmer. He graduated Tomah High School in 1972. Following high school, Steve went to work for Tralmer’s sales and Service. Later, he became the owner and operator of Tralmer’s Plumbing and Water Conditioning.

On July 31, 2004, Steve was united in marriage with Laurie Piers. Steve and Laurie shared a love for the outdoors. They enjoyed annual fishing trips to North Dakota, deer hunting, working their Christmas tree farm, and spending time with their grandchildren.

An accomplished hunter, Steve, and his many hunting buddies took trips to elk and mule deer hunt in Colorado and Wyoming, bear hunt in Minnesota, moose hunt, and salmon fish in Alaska. Steve was a founding member of the Wakota Bowmen’s Club.

A guy’s guy, Steve’s rugged outdoor lifestyle blended well with his fun-loving side which was complemented by a keen sense of humor.

Steve and Laurie were faithful members of the Oasis Church. Steve became a Deacon of the church in 2010. He knew Jesus not only as his Savior, but as his close friend; one who walked with Him daily. He knew Jesus better than he knew the outdoors. His passion for Christ far exceeded his passion for hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Laurie of Tomah, (2) sons Ryan Tralmer of Tomah, and Troy (Nicole) Tralmer of Tomah, a daughter Kim (Jon) Tralmer of Tomah, stepchildren Ryan Rosier, Tania (Brett) Hobbs, Summer Karasch, Nick (Nadia) Smith, his grandchildren Brennen Turner, Mason Stickney, Trace Tralmer, Luke and Jake Hobbs, Joey and Hunter Karasch, Malach Smith, his parents Ronald and Darlene Tralmer of Tomah, a sister Vicki (Tom) Church of Tomah, a nephew Shane (Kristin) Nordstrom, an aunt Eunice Moseley, (2) uncles Donald (Pat) and Robert (Dorothy) Tralmer, many cousins, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a grandson Chad Tralmer, a stepson Chad Rosier, and infant brother Gary, and many aunts and uncles.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, 11 A.M. at the Oasis Church, 22547 State Highway 21, Tomah. Pastor Steve Brown will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to come on Friday, January 11, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com/

The Family requests that memorials be given Steve’s memory.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.