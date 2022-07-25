Train v Pedestrian Accident in Mauston

On July 24, 2022 at approximately 9:30 PM, the City of Mauston Police Department responded to call for service of a pedestrian being struck by a train. Units from Mauston Police Department, Juneau County Sheriff Office, Mauston Fire Department, Mauston Area Ambulance and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the area. Law Enforcement did confirm a subject was struck by the train. The Juneau County Medical Examiner responded to the scene after confirmation and pronounced the subject as deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when possible.

Source: WRJC.com







