Trail date set for accused killer of Rusk County deputy Dan Glaze

Eight months after Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze was shot and killed while on duty, a trial date has been set for the man accused of pulling the trigger. Judge Eugene Harrington ruled Monday that there is probable cause that Doug Nitek committed a felony. A two week trial is scheduled to start on […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.