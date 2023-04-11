‘Tragic, terrible’ – Sheriff on Barron County police officers deaths

The police officers slain in Saturday’s shootout in Barron County are 32-year-old Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and 23-year-old Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Monday that the county has seen tragic events before, but “nothing like this.” Breidenbach and Scheel exchanged shots with a man identified as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry, […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.