Tracy, Sherry L., age 72 of Reedsburg formerly of Elroy

Sherry L. Tracy age 72 of Reedsburg, formerly of Elroy, passed away at SSM Health Hospice Center on Sunday May 27th. She was born April 17 th , 1946 in Whitestown Township in Vernon County Wi to Dariel and Delphia (Bugbee) Winchel.

She is survived by her daughter Reva (David) Bodendein of Wonewoc, son, Rodney (Becky) Tracy of Fond Du Lac, and grandchildren; Selena, Michael, Sierra and Victoria. She is also survived by her sister, Alice Delap, of Machesney Park IL, and brothers, David Winchel of Cashton WI, and Rainey Winchel of Viroqua WI.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David, August 15, 2000, her son Randy, and 12 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services for Sherry Tracy will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro Wi.

The family would like to send special thanks the care takers at Sauk County Healthcare Center, Our House Assisted Living in Baraboo and SSM Health Hospice Center in Baraboo.

Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

