Tractor Thief Arrested in Vernon County

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of Daniel P. Sandvick age 55 of rural Desoto on burglary and obstructing an officer charges.

On May 17, 2019 the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of some farm equipment taken from a farm on Gardner road in Vernon County.

On May 31, 2019, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received information that Daniel P. Sandvick had taken a John Deere 4020 tractor with loader and hauled it to Kentucky.

On June 4, 2019, the John Deere 4020 tractor and Loader was located in Lawrence County Kentucky. We have not located the John Deere three wheel hay rake or the John Deere 300 corn picker. Anyone having information about the whereabouts of these two items are encouraged to call the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, or Vernon County Crime Stoppers.

Daniel P. Sandvick was arrested and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center where he is being held on a $5,000.00 cash bond.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was the Johnson County Kentucky Sheriff and Lawrence County Kentucky Sheriff.

Source: WRJC.com





