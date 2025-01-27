Tracking Donald Trump's campaign promises: How much progress did he make in Week 1?
It’s been a week since President Donald Trump took office and began issuing a flurry of executive orders aimed at keeping his 2024 campaign promises. Most of Trump’s executive orders don’t keep his promises on their own.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Police looking for man accused of threatening co-worker with gun (OCONOMOWOC) A man threatened a coworker with a gun at a southeast Wisconsin business. The incident happened Sunday morning at the Target Distribution Center in Oconomowoc. Police say […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Judge extends stay of ACT 10 ruling (MADISON) A ruling on Act 10 remains paused. Former Republican Governor Scott Walker’s signature 2011 law drastically reduced the collective bargaining ability of state public sector unions. Dane County […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/23
by Shelby Rheam on January 24, 2025 at 6:44 PM
Boys Basketball Wonewoc-Center 41 Necedah 37 (Cam Thellefson 22points for Wonewoc-Center who ended 60 game conference losing streak) Royall 60 Hillsboro 48 Bangor 73 Cashton 32 New Lisbon 74 Brookwood 56 Weston 73 La Farge 67 La Crosse Logan 58 […]
Mauston Olson Middle School Girls Basketball Sweeps Westfield
by Shelby Rheam on January 24, 2025 at 6:42 PM
Both 7th & 8th Grade Mauston Olson Middle School Golden Eagles Girls Were In Control In Victorys Over Westfield Thursday The 8th grade girls won 53-7 Crimson Hansen lead the team in points and assists, followed closely by Avi Bohnert and […]
Mauston Girls Whip Wautoma
by Shelby Rheam on January 24, 2025 at 6:40 PM
The Mauston Girls got back on track Thursday night as they traveled to Wautoma and came away with a 78-14 win. Mauston was led by Kylie Heller with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists, she was followed by Bre Heller with 16 points, 3 […]
Royall Downs Hillsboro In Battle of Conference Unbeatens
by Shelby Rheam on January 24, 2025 at 6:37 PM
The Royall Panther Boys basketball team survived Hillsboro 60-48 Thursday night. Royall led wire to wire but could never completely pull away from a feisty Tiger team. Royall got a game high 26points from Carter Uppena while Ben Crneckiy […]
Tobacco Coalition thanks Juneau County retailer for not selling tobacco to youth
by Shelby Rheam on January 24, 2025 at 6:35 PM
The South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention partnered with local law enforcement to complete WI Wins commercial tobacco compliance checks for the year of 2024 and the alliance is pleased to announce 90% of retailers in Juneau County did […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 24, 2025 at 11:58 AM
Four teams left in the NFL with the NFC and AFC title games on tap Sunday – The Bucks rolled to a win over Miami after spending three days in a hotel in New Orleans
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Sean Duffy gets approval from Senate panel (WASHINGTON DC) The panel unanimously voted to advance the former Wisconsin 7th Congressional District representative to run the Department of Transportation. Panel Chair Texas Senator Ted Cruz says Duffy […]
