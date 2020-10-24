Toy boat washes onto Wisconsin's Lake Superior shoreline 27 years after launch
A Wisconsin couple found a toy wooden boat buried on a remote beach, 27 years after it was launched by teachers in Minnesota.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Detroit Free Press on October 24, 2020 at 5:02 AM
Local Prep Football Scores From Friday 10/23
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2020 at 3:20 AM
Golden Eagles Balance Run Pass game in 44-6 Victory over Westfield
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2020 at 3:19 AM
Stimulus programs were a lifeline for these Wisconsinites. They're still hoping for more.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2020 at 2:13 AM
Many Wisconsinites used their stimulus checks to pay bills, debts, save for future emergencies, and even give back to the community.
If you're a voter with disabilities in Wisconsin, here's what you should know
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2020 at 2:07 AM
Voters with disabilities have rights, but statistically get left behind. Here's what you should know.
Mitchell Airport denied Trump campaign request to hold rally, forcing move to Waukesha
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2020 at 12:51 AM
President Donald Trump's Saturday night rally will be held at the smaller Waukesha County Airport.
Wisconsin Republicans have been facing an outbreak among lawmakers and aides. But they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2020 at 12:19 AM
Republicans have faced criticism for failing to put forth a plan to combat COVID-19 as the state sees one of the worst outbreaks in the country.
Appeals court blocks Gov. Tony Evers' limits on public gatherings and capacity in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 23, 2020 at 11:56 PM
Friday's decision temporarily bars the limits until the appeal has concluded.
Wisconsin just saw the five deadliest days of the coronavirus pandemic so far
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 23, 2020 at 11:40 PM
The seven-day average for daily deaths is 24; one month ago, it was four. The rising death toll is a direct result of the rise in cases weeks earlier.
