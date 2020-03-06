Town of Kingston Man Arrested in Connection with String of Burglaries in Juneau County
Over the course of the last few months the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of residential and business burglaries throughout Juneau County. As a result of the on-going investigation into these burglaries a search warrant was executed at a residence located on Cty Hwy H in Kingston Township.
During the execution of the search warrant numerous stolen items were recovered.
Peter Bennett was arrested as a result of the search warrant. He is being charged with Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, and theft at this time. Additional charges are forthcoming.
The investigation into the burglaries is on-going. We anticipate more arrests in the very near future.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Golden Eagles Hold Off G-E-T Rally to Advance in Post Season Basketball Action4 hours ago
- Town of Kingston Man Arrested in Connection with String of Burglaries in Juneau County4 hours ago
- WIAA Boys Basketball Local Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday 3/64 hours ago
- Wisconsin Elections Commission issues guidance on coronavirus ahead of April election8 hours ago
- Brown Deer, its insurer, settle police shooting case for $1.7 million10 hours ago
- Wisconsin’s pending coronavirus tests increase, but that’s because of new CDC ...10 hours ago
- Gallagher and Pocan introduce bill that would bring transparency to medical supply chain11 hours ago
- UW-Madison report says Russian social media bots still out in force ahead of 2020 presiden...12 hours ago
- State Supreme Court tosses appeal of man convicted of ordering his wife to kill police14 hours ago
- Wisconsin Dominates World Championship Cheese Contest21 hours ago
- Nominations Sought for DFW Board Elections21 hours ago
- WPA to Host Producer Regional Outreach Meetings21 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.