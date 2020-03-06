Town of Kingston Man Arrested in Connection with String of Burglaries in Juneau County

Over the course of the last few months the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of residential and business burglaries throughout Juneau County. As a result of the on-going investigation into these burglaries a search warrant was executed at a residence located on Cty Hwy H in Kingston Township.

During the execution of the search warrant numerous stolen items were recovered.

Peter Bennett was arrested as a result of the search warrant. He is being charged with Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, and theft at this time. Additional charges are forthcoming.

The investigation into the burglaries is on-going. We anticipate more arrests in the very near future.

Source: WRJC.com





