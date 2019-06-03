Totally awesome lightning bolt in shape of Wisconsin captured by amateur photographer
The electrical charge looks like a cowboy snapped a lariat down from rain clouds with the super hot rope forming the shape of the Badger State.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
