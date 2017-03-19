Total Maximum Daily Load And Its Relationship To Waterways Subject of Monday DNR Session In Algoma
By Tim Kowols
The Department of Natural Resources will provide information to concerned residents about Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) at a session on Monday in Algoma. A TMDL is a regulatory term in the U.S. Clean Water Act used to determine how much pollutant can be in a body of water and still meet quality standards. The DNR will introduce a study that will cover waterways in Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Manitowoc Counties. Rep. Joel Kitchens says it is a great way for people to learn more about what is being done and how to get involved.
The informational session will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. inside council chambers at the Algoma City Hall. Four Kewaunee County rivers are currently on the DNR’s impaired waterway list.
