Tornado’s Touchdown in Local Areas

Multiple tornado touchdowns have been reported in parts of Wisconsin as a strong line of thunderstorms moves across the state.

Tornado touchdowns have been reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service. A law enforcement source reported storm damage at the Mauston Hospital.

Trees and power lines are down near Mile Bluff Medical Center in the Mauston area, according to Jeremy Bonikowske, the director of Juneau County Emergency Management.

Hundreds of people are without power in the Oakdale area after the storm moved through the area.

Source: WRJC.com







