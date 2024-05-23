Tornadoes killed 5 and injured dozens in Iowa. Here’s what they found after the storm
Authorities say a deadly tornado that wreaked havoc in the small city of Greenfield, Iowa, left four people dead and nearly three dozen injured, while a fifth person was killed elsewhere. The twister that tore through the city on Tuesday…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 23, 2024 at 1:25 PM
Ex-Janesville high school coach who hid camera in girls’ locker room sentenced to prison (JANESVILLE) A former Janesville high school coach who hid a camera in a girls’ locker room is heading to prison. 38-year-old Brian Kitzman was […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 23, 2024 at 11:02 AM
Brewers drop series to Miami – Giannis named All-NBA first team – Admirals take 2-1 playoff lead
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 23, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Evers requests JFC release funding to redevelop closed UW campuses (MADISON) Another funding request from the governor to Republican lawmakers. Governor Tony Evers wants the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee to release $20 million to […]
Tomah Health Hospice Touch Named 2024 ‘Hospice Honors’ Recipient
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2024 at 6:53 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 22, 2024 at 6:11 PM
The Packers have near perfect attendance at OTA’s – the Brewers close out their series with Miami
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/20
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2024 at 3:56 PM
Local Track & Field Results from Regionals
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2024 at 3:56 PM
Rudig Jensen Announces Ownership Change
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2024 at 3:24 PM
Peterson, Cole Matthew Age 26 formerly of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2024 at 2:45 PM
