Tornadoes confirmed, flood danger continues

The National Weather Service has confirmed 7 tornadoes in Wisconsin, as a line of severe thunderstorms swept across the state on Tuesday afternoon. One tornado was a confirmed EF2 tornado, five were confirmed as EF1s and one was found to be a small EF0. The tornadoes were all confirmed by NWS during surveys of damage […]

Source: WRN.com

