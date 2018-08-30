Tornadoes confirmed, flood danger continues
The National Weather Service has confirmed 7 tornadoes in Wisconsin, as a line of severe thunderstorms swept across the state on Tuesday afternoon. One tornado was a confirmed EF2 tornado, five were confirmed as EF1s and one was found to be a small EF0. The tornadoes were all confirmed by NWS during surveys of damage […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- 8-year-old dies after he was hit in head with baseball6 hours ago
- 9 tornadoes touch down in Wisconsin7 hours ago
- Skilled trades: 4-year degree of no interest to these young apprentices7 hours ago
- Falk. Cheryl “Red”, age 62 of Adams8 hours ago
- Mears, Gertrude E., age 84 of Friendship8 hours ago
- ‘I broke down’: Jacksonville survivor arrives safely home in Green Bay8 hours ago
- Seven tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service after Tuesday storms8 hours ago
- Why are there so many Cubs fans in Wisconsin? Blame WGN, the Braves move and Cubs' hi...9 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Pictures10 hours ago
- Walker Expands Emergency Declaration Statewide12 hours ago
- Value of State Farmland Sales Rose During 201712 hours ago
- Most Ag Commodity Prices Fell in Wisconsin Last Month12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.