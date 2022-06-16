Tornadoes Cause Damage, Knock Out Power To 10s Of Thousands

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado touchdowns near Tomah and Mauston, with power knocked out to more than 70-thousand customers Wednesday evening. Damage was done to the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston with trees and powerlines known down near the hospital. In the middle of the severe storm, a crash on Interstate 90-94 closed eastbound traffic at about 4:30 p-m. State Highway 21 was also closed to traffic in both directions by a crash. Authorities have provided no injury reports yet. Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen has declared a State of Emergency in the City of Mauston.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.