Tornadoes Cause Damage, Knock Out Power To 10s Of Thousands
The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado touchdowns near Tomah and Mauston, with power knocked out to more than 70-thousand customers Wednesday evening. Damage was done to the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston with trees and powerlines known down near the hospital. In the middle of the severe storm, a crash on Interstate 90-94 closed eastbound traffic at about 4:30 p-m. State Highway 21 was also closed to traffic in both directions by a crash. Authorities have provided no injury reports yet. Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen has declared a State of Emergency in the City of Mauston.
Source: WRJC.com
-
MBMC Running on Back Up Power
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2022 at 4:01 PM
-
Tornadoes Cause Damage, Knock Out Power To 10s Of Thousands
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM
-
Green Bay storm damage: Utilities work to restore power in Brown County; drivers warned...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2022 at 2:55 PM
The Green Bay police and fire departments said multiple accidents with injuries occurred as a result of power outages at traffic lights.
-
Live updates: Watertown got nearly 6 inches of rain from Wednesday storms
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2022 at 2:43 PM
Severe weather tore across a large area of Wisconsin on Wednesday, including most or all of the state's largest population centers.
-
Spirituality and sexuality often clash. These Green Bay churches made the effort to be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM
Union Congregational United Church of Christ, First Congregational United Church of Christ, and Trinity Lutheran Church are designated open and affirming churches.
-
Wisconsin's ties to Jan. 6 may become clearer as select committee focuses on effort to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2022 at 1:25 PM
Thursday's Jan. 6 committee hearing will focus on pressures to stop the 2020 election certification, involving the Green Bay Sweep and Wisconsin.
-
Two men arrested in connection with Green Bay shootings that injured 2 people last week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2022 at 2:30 AM
Two men are being held in Brown County Jail.
-
When severe weather hits, these best practices will help you survive a tornado strike
by Wochit on June 15, 2022 at 11:48 PM
These best practices from FEMA and the CDC will give you your best chance of surviving a tornado strike.
-
Green Bay Packers schedule Family Night at Lambeau Field a week after training camp opens
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2022 at 10:44 PM
Family Night, a full practice, includes a game-like atmosphere and concludes with fireworks.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.