Tornado watch issued as another round of violent storms is possible for Wednesday across much of Wisconsin
Severe storms are possible again Wednesday, a day after violent thunderstorms caused damage and knocked out power to thousands across Wisconsin.
Some Wisconsin hospital workers are protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Can they be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2021 at 7:56 PM
Medical experts debunk the belief that health care workers can refuse COVID-19 vaccination. Hospitals have long required shots and medical tests.
U.S. Venture Open at Thornberry Creek at Oneida
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2021 at 7:23 PM
The U.S. Venture Open at Thornberry Creek at Oneida, at Thornberry Creek Wednesday, Aug. 11.
SS Badger Lake Michigan car ferry suspends travel after worker tests positive for COVID-19
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 11, 2021 at 7:01 PM
Managers of the SS Badger car ferry suspend trips until at least Aug. 19, saying passengers can reschedule or seek refunds at no cost.
In a new statewide Wisconsin poll, Sen. Ron Johnson's ratings grow more negative, while...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2021 at 6:50 PM
In the first Marquette University Law School poll since the election of Joe Biden, the president has a 49% approval rating and 46% disapproval.
Legislature's attorneys say subpoenas for election materials are not valid
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2021 at 5:38 PM
Officials in Brown and Milwaukee counties are still reviewing the requests from Brandtjen and have not yet said whether they will comply.
Photos: Tuesday evening storm rips though Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2021 at 4:49 PM
Severe storms hit the Green Bay area on Aug. 10, 2021.
Northeast Wisconsin recovering from storms that produced tornado, power outages
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 11, 2021 at 4:36 PM
The tornado touched down after 6 p.m. near Navarino Road and Deerview Road in the town of Maine and damaged a home's roof and windows.
Storms Wednesday could be as severe as Tuesday's that produced tornado, cut power for...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 11, 2021 at 4:32 PM
Meteorologists said there's a chance of thunderstorms that could be severe, especially over central and northeastern parts of the state.
US Venture Open returns to northeast Wisconsin golf courses in effort to combat poverty
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 11, 2021 at 4:17 PM
More than 800 golfers were expected to participate in the annual charity golf outing intended to end poverty in the region.
