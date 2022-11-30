Tornado threat continues as southern towns assess damage
Early reports of tornado damage overnight in Mississippi and Alabama suggest twisters wrecked numerous homes, destroyed a fire station and ripped the roof off an apartment complex. More than 50,000 people are without power, and forecasters said Wednesday that the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wright, Lawrence L. Age 93 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM
Steinmetz, Cecil Alfred Age 76 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM
Opportunity for Large Federal Grant
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM
Mauston HS Raises Money & Food for Local Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/29
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 3:23 PM
Big First Half Run Leads Hillsboro Girls Basketball to Victory and 4-0 Start
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 3:22 PM
In Battle of Top Scorers Massey Gets Last Laugh Leads Mauston Boys to OT Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM
What causes lake-effect snowstorms? And why are the eastern Great Lakes most at risk?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM
So what causes lake-effect snow? Does this happen in Milwaukee? And will lake-effect events become worse with climate change?
Ukraine needs light. Door County Candle wants to help.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM
The candle maker's Tin Candles for Ukraine effort hopes to send thousands of candles to be used as light sources with power outages across the country
