Tornado, storms cause structural damage, power outages

Powerful storms that included at least one tornado took down power lines and trees, damaged structures, toppled semis on the interstate and left tens of thousands without electricity in parts of Wisconsin. In western Wisconsin, sheriff’s officials say a tornado…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







