Tornado Hits Monroe County Damages Part of Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail

On May 19, 2022 around 8:21 PM an EF0 tornado struck two properties on Javelin Rd in the Town of Wells approximately 5 miles southeast of the City of Sparta. The tornado length was .27 miles long and had maximum wind speeds of 85 mph. The tornado was short lived but caused significant damage to a shed with farm equipment and a camper that was thrown through the air around 100 feet into a tree and was destroyed. Several pieces of farm equipment were flipped over and thrown into the farm field as well. There was also some tree damage to the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail that the DNR was in the process of cleaning up to get the trail opened back up for the weekend.

National Weather Service Personnel visited the site on Saturday, May 21 and confirmed the preliminary damage survey results of an EF0 tornado.

Source: WRJC.com







