Tornado hit Rock County last Thursday, National Weather Service says
Wisconsin now has had 18 tornadoes this year, all in southern Wisconsin and none stronger than EF-1 on the scale that goes from EF-0 up to EF-5.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
OSHA proposes nearly $300K in fines after a worker was burned at Sanimax rendering plant...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM
OSHA found workers were exposed to multiple hazards and issued 10 citations.
Possible U.S. Senate candidate can't explain spotty voting record, positions on gun...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM
Franklin businessman Scott Mayer is seriously thinking about taking on U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin but struggled to answer basic political questions
Police investigating prison death of woman convicted of 2006 murder of her husband in...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM
Cindy Schulz-Juedes was sentenced June 8, 2022, to life in prison for the death of her husband Kenneth Juedes in 2006.
Evers' Year of Mental Health initiated important conversations. Investing in strategies...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM
State budget didn't fully reflect 'The Year of Mental Health' but mental health stakeholders across the state focused on wins and future budgets.
Gov. Tony Evers signs sweeping phonics-based reading bill into law
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM
The legislative overhaul will change how Wisconsin's youngest elementary school students learn to read.
Gov. Evers boosted school funding for 400 years. Why some school leaders aren't impressed
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM
One school board member called the veto a 'stunt' that still leaves school districts behind inflation.
Report: Wisconsin taxpayers are expected to see over $1 billion in savings from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM
The report found Wisconsin's latest two-year state budget signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month raised spending while slashing taxes and preserving rainy day funds.
'Bigoted': Rep. Mark Pocan rebukes House Republicans for effort to cut support for LGBTQ...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2023 at 11:12 PM
Pocan's pointed remarks came as Appropriation's Committee Republicans moved to strike from the Transportation Department's annual funding bill three earmarks that would provide services to several LGBTQ centers in Pennsylvania and […]
Don't fall for this: Door County getting scam phone calls from fake sheriff's officers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM
The sheriff's office wants to let residents know that it never asks for money over the phone.
