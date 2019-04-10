Tornado Drills Scheduled For April 11th as Part of Sever Weather Awareness Week
Gov. Tony Evers has declared this week as Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week. Wisconsin Emergency Management, the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) have once again teamed up to sponsor the statewide tornado drills scheduled for Thursday, April 11.
Schools, businesses, families, and individuals have two opportunities to test their emergency plans during statewide tornado drills April 11. The drills are part of the annual spring severe weather campaign to encourage everyone in Wisconsin to be ready for possible tornadoes and severe weather.
According to the NWS, Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes annually. However, in 2018 the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed 33 tornadoes in the state. This included 19 tornadoes on Aug. 28, the second largest August tornado outbreak in Wisconsin’s weather history. One of those tornadoes near Brownsville in Dodge County was rated EF2 with winds near 125 mph—the strongest of the year.
The drill on April 11 will begin with a mock tornado watch at 1 p.m., followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. Many radio and TV stations across the state will issue the test tornado warnings. In addition, mock alerts will be issued on NOAA Weather Radios and many communities will sound their tornado sirens to test their emergency severe weather plans. Later, a mock tornado warning will be issued at 6:45 p.m. to give families and second-shift workers a chance to practice their emergency plans.
The tornado drill will take place even if the sky is cloudy, dark or rainy. If actual severe storms are expected in the state on Thursday, April 11, the tornado drills will be postponed until Friday, April 12 with the same times. If severe storms continue Friday, the drills will be cancelled.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Snowy roads lead to crashes as storm hits Wisconsin; thundersnow reported9 hours ago
- MU poll: Donald Trump approval rises, Bernie Sanders leads Dems as Wisconsin girds for 202...14 hours ago
- Shopko optical business going up for auction this weekend, sale could spare 700 jobs14 hours ago
- Schlicht, Joseph J. Age 81 of New Lisbon15 hours ago
- Georgeson, Arvid Allan Age 69 of Rural Camp Douglas15 hours ago
- Tornado Drills Scheduled For April 11th as Part of Sever Weather Awareness Week17 hours ago
- Chris Kroeze to Perform at Wisconsin FFA Convention1 day ago
- No Legislative Action on Deer Carcass Bill1 day ago
- Wisconsin Holstein Youth to be Honored at Nationals1 day ago
- Jim Steineke – Steineke hits, misses on claim Evers won't meet1 day ago
- Republican Party of Wisconsin – State GOP's claim about statewide recount hits ...4 days ago
- Daniel Riemer – State Rep. Riemer right on the money with tax credit claim7 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.