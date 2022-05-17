Torches and birchbark canoe guide Ojibwe man as he revives ancient tribal spearfishing tradition in northern Wisconsin
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM
This spring, Lac du Flambeau's Wayne Valliere set out to spearfish using torches on a birchbark canoe — something not done in two centuries.
She's no stranger to the halls of Preble. Soon she'll be principal. Our exclusive...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Kuehn will start in the new role in July. The school board approved her selection at a meeting on Monday night.
Use of snowplows to stop military truck 'thinking out of the box,' Shawano County chief...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Deputies say a 39-year-old man tried to flee in a privately owned military truck on State 29, crossing the median, driving the wrong way several times.
Putting the facts in artifacts: How the Neville Museum transformed itself into a space...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM
With a mission to be more inclusive, the Neville is increasingly collecting work to reflect the demographics. Education through collections is key.
Cases are increasing but new therapeutics can save lives of COVID patients
by Bob Hague on May 16, 2022 at 9:54 PM
COVID-19 infections are again on the rise in Wisconsin, but new treatments can keep people alive. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard notes that new therapeutics are available. His message to those 50 or older, or with underlying risk factors […]
Parents scramble for options to feed their babies as recall spurs formula shortage
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2022 at 7:38 PM
Just two months after the nationwide recall of popular baby formula products, parents struggle to find enough formula as retailers limit purchases.
Department Of Natural Resources Warns Of High-To-Very-High Fire Danger
by WRJC WebMaster on May 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on May 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM
Deer & Racoon Struck by Hillsboro Man & Vernon County Deputy Last Week
by WRJC WebMaster on May 16, 2022 at 6:44 PM
