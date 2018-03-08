Top Wisconsin Republicans oppose Trump tariffs

Top Wisconsin Republicans are not on board with President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs. The president signed the tariffs — with exemptions for Canada and Mexico — over objections from Republicans like Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who on CNN Thursday morning said American companies that use those metals will be harmed. “Their costs are […]

