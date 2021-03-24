Top Wisconsin Republican says arresting perpetrators is likely the only thing that can be done in response to mass shootings

Robin Vos, the leader of the Wisconsin Assembly, said Tuesday there is little the state can do about mass shootings other than arrest the perpetrators after they commit their crimes.

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment