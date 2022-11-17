Top-ticket Republican candidates lose ground in northeast Wisconsin counties as they fail to swing independent voters
GOP candidates for governor and U.S. Senate previously won Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties by double digits. Why did that margin shrink?
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
A first-of-its-kind project in southwestern Wisconsin is helping land adapt to climate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Wisconsin DNR is restoring hundreds of acres of land at Rush Creek State Natural Area in hopes of making it hardier in face of climate change.
-
-
Veterans contribute $400 million to Brown County's economy, yet many need help
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2022 at 11:06 AM
Military veterans who run and work for businesses serve the community, but many rely on help as they struggle with homelessness and substance issues.
-
Wisconsin part of multistate, $391M location tracking settlement with Google
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2022 at 12:12 AM
Wisconsin reaches $8.4 million tracking settlement with Google. Company must be more transparent about its practices
-
Ron Johnson opposes bill to codify same-sex marriage, despite attempt to address concerns...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2022 at 11:35 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will not support the bill despite an amendment aimed to address concerns over religious protections, his office said.
-
Door County Christkindlmarkt is back and much bigger for its second year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM
39 vendors will show and sell their wares at the three-weekend, old-world German-style Christmas market at Corner of the Past Museum in Sister Bay
-
Robin Vos willing to require a police report to prove rape or incest for obtaining an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM
Vos supports amending Wisconsin's abortion law to include exceptions for rape and incest and is willing to require a police report in such cases.
-
King, Scott D. Age 71 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 16, 2022 at 6:52 PM
-
Anti-abortion leaders want bigger role for crisis pregnancy centers. Critics say they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM
Experts and abortion-rights advocates alike doubt anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers can rise to the needs of Wisconsin women post-Roe.
