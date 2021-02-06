Top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey edges No. 2 Minnesota in OT

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to knock off No. 2 Minnesota, 4-3, in overtime on Friday night at Ridder Arena. Senior Daryl Watts scored twice, including the game-winning goal in OT to lead the Badgers (9-2-0, 8-2-1-1 WCHA) to their fifth-straight win against the Golden […]

