Top-Ranked Wisconsin volleyball team stays perfect, sweeps Rutgers

The No. 1 ranked Wisconsin Badger (6-0, 6-0 Big Ten) women’s volleyball team capped off a two match sweep against Rutgers on Saturday and stay perfect for the season. The Badgers scored a 25-13, 25-11 and 25-21 win over the Scarlet Knights at the UW Field House. Wisconsin dominated Rutgers (1-5, 1-5) in every category, […]

Source: WRN.com







