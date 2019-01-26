Top Ranked Badger women’s hockey sweeps St. Cloud State

The top-ranked Wisconsin Badger women’s hockey team came back from an early deficit to knock off St Cloud State 3-1 on Saturday, earning a weekend sweep of the Huskies at La Bahn Arena in Madison. Freshman Britta Curl, junior Abby Roque and senior Emily Clark all scored for Wisconsin (23-3-0, 13-3-0-0 WCHA) in UW’s series-finale […]

