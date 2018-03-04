Top-ranked Badger women’s hockey falls in WCHA title game

Despite outshooting the Golden Gophers 32-24, the No. 1 ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 7 Minnesota in the championship game of the 2018 WCHA Final Faceoff Sunday at Ridder Arena. After going down 1-0 early in the first period, Wisconsin (30-4-2) freshman Delaney Drake buried a rebound to notch […]

