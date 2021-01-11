Top-Ranked Badger women split with #4 Ohio State

After earning a victory in the series opener on Friday, the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team fell to #4 Ohio State 2-1 in overtime on Saturday to split their two-game series with the Buckeyes at LaBahn Arena. Senior Daryl Watts scored the lone Badger goal in the third period to tie the score 1-1 and […]

