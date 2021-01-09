Top ranked Badger women edge Ohio State in series opener

The top-ranked Wisconsin Badger women’s hockey team scored a pair of third period goals to knock off number-4 Ohio State, 2-1, on Friday afternoon at LaBahn Arena. Senior Daryl Watts and junior Nicole LaMantia scored at 9:29 and 13:39 in the final period to give the Badgers (4-1-0 4-1-0-0 WCHA) their first home win of […]

