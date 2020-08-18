Top Dem senator accuses FBI of preferential treatment in favor of Sen. Johnson in Biden investigation
Senate Democrats are accusing the FBI of showing preferential treatment to Senator Ron Johnson and GOP leadership in their investigations into the Biden family. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon is spearheading the complaint against the FBI and director Christopher Wray. Wyden says GOP leadership, including Ron Johnson, was given access to sensitive files and investigation […]
'I won't forget you': Trump rallies Wisconsin crowd with Oshkosh event targeting Biden...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2020 at 3:16 AM
Hundreds gathered at an Oshkosh airfield at a rally for President Donald Trump on the first day of mostly virtual DNC, anchored in Milwaukee.
Trump in Oshkosh: ‘ the only way we’re gonna lose this election is if the election is...
by Bob Hague on August 18, 2020 at 2:38 AM
Once again, President Donald Trump questions the validity of the November election. Trump did it during his campaign stop Monday in Oshkosh. “Get out and vote. Do those beautiful absentee ballots, or just make sure your vote gets counted. Make […]
Monday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on August 18, 2020 at 2:28 AM
There were no new COVID-19 deaths to report Monday in Wisconsin – but there are concerning trends. The Department of Health Services reported 455 positive cases out of 5,507 tests processed over the prior 24 hours. We are happy to report no […]
Fact-checking President Trump's visit to Oshkosh
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2020 at 12:51 AM
In an appearance in Oshkosh, President Trump ran through many of his favorite talking points, mocking the "fake news" while touting his record on the economy, the coronavirus pandemic and trade. Here's a rundown of some of his main claims. […]
Trump rally in Oshkosh recap: An afternoon of protests and promises of 'four more years'
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 18, 2020 at 12:32 AM
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel journalists covered President Donald Trump's visit to Oshkosh on Aug. 17 with live updates.
Green Bay Packers fan who sued Bears is now suing U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2020 at 10:57 PM
Russell Beckman of Green Bay says he hopes others take on his lawsuit to prevent U.S. Postal Service changes from swaying the election.
UW-Madison researchers working on a faster, simpler COVID-19 test that uses spit, not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2020 at 10:03 PM
A team of researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is developing a saliva-based test for COVID-19 that could provide results quickly.
New app lets people summon Green Bay Metro for on-demand rides anywhere on east side, and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2020 at 8:51 PM
The service started on the far east side with daytime hours but will expand to include the west side and later hours.
