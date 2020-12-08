Too soon to say whether Wisconsin will see COVID-19 case spike due to Thanksgiving holiday
It’s still too early to say whether Wisconsin will see a “Thanksgiving spike” in COVD-19 cases. Traci DeSalvo is Acting Director, of the state Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “While the number of cases is decreasing, we are still seeing significant cases, with the seven day average near 4,000 cases,” DeSalvo said Tuesday. Your #COVID19_WI update, w/68 […]
Wisconsin reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths Tuesday as overall tests decline...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2020 at 11:45 PM
Because the positivity rate remains high, health officials worry the numbers do not show an accurate picture of the prevalence of the virus in the state.
Packers safety Adrian Amos has already raised $55,000 for Alzheimer's this season, and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2020 at 11:11 PM
The fight to end Alzheimer's disease is personal for Adrian Amos, who lost his grandmother to the disease in June.
by Bob Hague on December 8, 2020 at 10:47 PM
Man reported missing in Marinette County found alive
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2020 at 10:46 PM
The Sheriff's Office has canceled a search, set for Saturday, in the town of Niagara.
Garfoot, Constance “Connie” N. Age 90 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2020 at 9:56 PM
Juneau County Reports 14 New COVID19 Cases During Tuesday (12/8) Report
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2020 at 9:31 PM
Ben Villarruel, longtime superintendent of the Unified School District of De Pere, will...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2020 at 9:25 PM
School board President David Youngquist said the district is "deeply grateful" for Villarruell's service over the last two decades.
‘Ironic, outrageous’ – Evers on Texas AG’s long shot elections lawsuit
by Bob Hague on December 8, 2020 at 9:20 PM
Governor Tony Evers reacted Tuesday, to a last minute lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who wants the U.S. Supreme Court to block Wisconsin and three other states that went for Democrat Joe Biden, from casting their electoral votes […]
In letter to Congress, Green Bay leaders warn of more hardship without COVID-19 relief...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2020 at 9:20 PM
Local leaders warned Congress that people and businesses will suffer if lawmakers don't offer more financial support soon.
