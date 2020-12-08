Too soon to say whether Wisconsin will see COVID-19 case spike due to Thanksgiving holiday

It’s still too early to say whether Wisconsin will see a “Thanksgiving spike” in COVD-19 cases. Traci DeSalvo is Acting Director, of the state Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “While the number of cases is decreasing, we are still seeing significant cases, with the seven day average near 4,000 cases,” DeSalvo said Tuesday. Your #COVID19_WI update, w/68 […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.