Tony Kurtz Supports Bi-partisan Solution for Contaminated Wells

Recent news of well contamination in Northern Juneau County has left some residents concerned about the quality of their water and their access to clean water in the future. On Wednesday, Tony Kurtz expressed his support for bi-partisan legislation to fix the problem.

“Our immediate priority needs to be making sure that the people affected have clean water,” said Kurtz. “This past session, legislators introduced a bi-partisan bill that would increase funding for private well testing and expand eligibility for the DNR’s well compensation grant program. I support this legislation, because it gives people the tools they need. Everybody needs access to clean water.”

The legislation Kurtz refers to would make wells not used for livestock eligible for the grant for the first time, would raise the income threshold for eligibility, and would increase fund further private well testing.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.