Tony Evers – Wisconsin governor takes half-step back on phasing out school vouchers
The Truth-o-Meter says: Half Flip | Wisconsin governor takes half-step back on phasing out school vouchers
From his time as state superintendent to his campaign for Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers has always put education at the forefront of his agenda. Specifically, public-school education. In his 2018 campaign for governor, the Democrat promised to phase out, or eliminate, private school vouchers — essentially taxpayer-funded scholarships that allow students to attend private schools. On Feb. 19, 2019, Evers told journalist Mike Gousha during an "On the Issues" event at Marquette University Law School that the move to eliminate vouchers wouldn’t come in his first budget. Instead, he said, the budget would focus on more transparency and accountability within …
Source: Politifacts.com
