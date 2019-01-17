Tony Evers – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers flips position on dissolving WEDC

The Truth-o-Meter says: Full Flop | Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers flips position on dissolving WEDC



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was a vocal critic of the state’s economic development agency on the campaign trail, and he’s now in position to do something about it. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is a public-private partnership that oversees grants and loans given to businesses in exchange for the promise of new jobs, including the nearly $4 billion promised to Foxconn for a massive LCD panel factory in Racine County. The agency has been mired in controversy for years amid bad loans, failures to verify created jobs and a critical state audit. Evers has consistently touted plans to eliminate the …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





