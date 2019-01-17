Tony Evers – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers flips position on dissolving WEDC
The Truth-o-Meter says: Full Flop | Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers flips position on dissolving WEDC
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was a vocal critic of the state’s economic development agency on the campaign trail, and he’s now in position to do something about it. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is a public-private partnership that oversees grants and loans given to businesses in exchange for the promise of new jobs, including the nearly $4 billion promised to Foxconn for a massive LCD panel factory in Racine County. The agency has been mired in controversy for years amid bad loans, failures to verify created jobs and a critical state audit. Evers has consistently touted plans to eliminate the …
>> More
Source: Politifacts.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Despite 59-21 Loss to Nekoosa 3 Wrestlers Have Big Night for Golden Eagles7 hours ago
- Large fire erupts near State 54 in Plover, building engulfed9 hours ago
- Green Bay diocese releases list of 46 priests it knows to have sexually abused minors sinc...9 hours ago
- Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers battle over taxes, health coverage10 hours ago
- Tony Evers – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers flips position on dissolving WEDC10 hours ago
- Get set for snow and cold temps12 hours ago
- Village of Necedah Begins Search for New Public Works Coordinator12 hours ago
- Murder Suspect Being Sought Once Escaped From Prison12 hours ago
- Assembly Republicans propose middle class tax cut13 hours ago
- Soglin says Madison making plans to cover federal funding16 hours ago
- WI Bulls Part of Holstein Association’s New Sire Marketplace23 hours ago
- Hoard’s Dairyman Releases New Resource on Dairy Judging23 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.