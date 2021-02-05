Tony Evers vetoes $100 million Republican bill on COVID-19 response
Shortly after Republicans in the Senate passed the COVID relief measure Gov. Tony Evers announced he would veto it.
Wisconsin's COVID-19 death toll passes 6,000, with 1,000 deaths recorded in the last month
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 5, 2021 at 11:55 PM
Wisconsin has seen 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 within the last month, the death toll passing 5,000 on Jan. 6.
Wisconsin surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 deaths
by Bob Hague on February 5, 2021 at 11:54 PM
Wisconsin has surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 deaths. The state Department of Health Services on Friday reported 28 additional deaths, bringing the toll in Wisconsin to 6,020 lives lost since the start of the global pandemic. Today’s #COVID19_WI […]
Wisconsin prosecutor charged with secretly recording his sex partners
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 5, 2021 at 11:29 PM
Daniel P. Steffen, 50, of Osceola, faces three counts of capturing depictions of nudity, a felony punishable by up to 3½ years in prison.
Tony Evers vetoes $100 million Republican bill on COVID-19 response
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 5, 2021 at 10:40 PM
Coast Guard, Door County responders rescue 66 people stranded on 3 ice floes in Sturgeon...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 5, 2021 at 10:06 PM
Ice rescue teams, two helicopters, Department of Natural Resources and local government agencies came to the scene to assist rescue efforts.
Bellin Health in Green Bay launches new service for COVID-19 'long-haulers'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 5, 2021 at 9:36 PM
Around 30% of all COVID-19 patients have not returned to a pre-COVID state of health weeks or even months after their active infection has ended.
-
The day Scott Walker 'dropped the bomb': 10 years later, Act 10 maintains a firm grip on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 5, 2021 at 8:59 PM
While it still riles Democrats and union officials, Act 10 is now securely embedded in how the state and local governments and schools operate.
-
Howard-Suamico School Board election: What we know about the 5 candidates for 2 seats as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 5, 2021 at 8:58 PM
Voters will decide which four candidates advance to the April general election. Here's what all five told us about their priorities.
